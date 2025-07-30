© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal Funding for Public Media is gone. Donate now

Idaho Senate GOP pushes back against RFK's dam comments

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:42 PM MDT
Darin Oswald
/
Idaho Statesman
Lower Granite Dam is one of four dams on the lower Snake River that tribes and environmentalists have been pushing to remove for decades to boost native fish populations like salmon and steelhead.

Comments from U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. supporting breaching the lower Snake River dams didn’t sit well with some of Idaho’s Republican leaders.

RFK Jr. visited the Nez Perce Tribe’s fish hatchery east of Lewiston last week, among other stops.

As the Lewiston Tribune first reported, Kennedy told tribal leaders salmon are vital to Indigenous communities and talked about his past work to breach the lower Snake River dams.

“We fought many years to dismantle the Snake River dams and to reopen them to the salmon,” he said. “In the meantime, until that day happens, we need these hatcheries, and we need to keep the salmon stocks alive and flourishing.”

According to the newspaper, Kennedy connected the increasing loss of salmon to the general poor health of Indigenous communities in the Pacific Northwest.

Following his comments, Senate Republican leaders issued a statement, praising him for his efforts to promote “medical freedom.” But they said they remain steadfast in their “unwavering” opposition to removing these four dams.

“They provide carbon-free energy, affordable electricity for rural Idahoans, efficient and sustainable transportation of our goods, and irrigation that supports the most productive farmland in the country,” wrote Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Burley), who met with Kennedy during his stop in Boise.

“The people of Idaho, not Washington, D.C., should decide the future of our water and infrastructure,” Anthon said, referencing the four dams located in neighboring Washington State.

“This is not just a policy debate — it is about protecting the livelihood of Idahoans,” said Senate Majority Leader Lori Den Hartog (R-Meridian).

“We cannot allow environmental politics to override science, sovereignty, and the well-being of our citizens.”

The Trump administration in June cancelled a $1 billion agreement with tribes in the Columbia River Basin that paused salmon lawsuits in exchange for water restoration and clean energy projects.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2025 Legislative SessionLower Snake River Dams
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate