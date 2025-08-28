© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
There will be intermittent power reductions for KBSX and KBSU throughout the next week, including weekends.

Ada County Commissioners pass $355.1 million budget

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published August 28, 2025 at 4:27 PM MDT
Ada County Courthouse Law Court
Lacey Daley
/
Boise State Public Radio

Homeowners in Ada County can expect to see their county share of property taxes go up by 2.9% starting in October.

Ada County Commissioners this week approved a $355.1 million budget, which is down nearly $2 million from the current spending plan.

That includes a 2.9% bump in property taxes and staff raises of up to 4%.

Commissioner Ryan Davidson said county department heads had asked for many new employees.

“Which were rejected during the budget deliberations as we analyzed that. So, again, that’s helping to keep our costs down by really scrutinizing every request,” Davidson said.

In addition to keeping costs down, Commissioner Rod Beck said Ada County continues to shoulder underfunded expenses on behalf of the state, like housing convicted inmates at the county jail.

“We have anywhere from 40-150 state prisoners and, according to the [Idaho Sheriffs’ Association], it costs $147 a day for those prisoners and the state pays the county $75. That has to be made up with property taxes,” Beck said.

Nearly half of the county’s budget goes to public safety including the sheriff’s office and emergency services. Sixty five percent of the entire budget pays for personnel.

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government Ada County CommissionProperty Taxes
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate