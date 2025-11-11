Idaho lawmakers ready child custody changes for 2026

Idaho legislators gave a preview of how they might want to change the state’s child custody and family law system Monday.

The Child Custody and Domestic Relations Task Force has been meeting for months, allowing Idahoans across the state to share stories about how family courts have affected them.

Several who testified said courts disfavored them because of their Christian background or conservative political beliefs.

Many decried the use of temporary custody orders that can last for months until a final agreement can be reached.

“I feel like we have legalized kidnapping. Justices may not want to hear that,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls).

Ehardt said preserving parental rights is her top priority.

“When we legally take that right away when there’s nothing criminal that can be pointed to, I believe that is certainly a disservice by the justices, certainly a disservice by the legislative branch and, I would say, the executive branch also,” she said.

Legal costs rise significantly the longer these cases run.

Those who’ve testified before the task force said they’ve had to take out second jobs, mortgage their homes or sell other assets to cover bills totaling tens of thousands of dollars or more. That money, they said, goes toward paying attorneys, but also other experts for various evaluations.

Sen. Tammy Nichols (R-Middleton), who co-chairs the task force, said she wants to require the separated parents to share in the cost of court-ordered evaluations and experts if one is wealthier than the other.

“I think it does provide that equity so that people are on level playing fields,” Nichols said.

The group also generally agreed that police should enforce custody arrangements if they’re violated. That could require creating a secure database law enforcement could access with the most recent approved court agreement.

The full list of recommendations is expected to be submitted to lawmakers when they gavel into session in January.

