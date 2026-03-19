Idaho House dashes cities' hopes of joining insurance plan

Cities hoping to get cheaper health insurance through the state are out of luck this year.

The bill from Rep. Rick Cheatum (R-Pocatello), who also sits on the Pocatello City Council, would’ve allowed cities to buy into the state employee health program.

He says it would bring more certainty to cities navigating unstable insurance markets.

“They would know what the increases are going to be. They could budget early,” said Cheatum. “They could get in and make it work for that city and that city’s budget.”

He said Pocatello has had trouble finding affordable health insurance for its workers recently and that the state’s relatively stable program could help his city and others.

Nearly 27,000 people were enrolled in health insurance through the state as of last year, according to the Idaho Capital Sun . Those include employees who work for the state, public school districts, as well as colleges and universities.

Cities would’ve covered their own costs, with the fiscal note estimating no additional cost to the state’s general fund.

Rep. Josh Tanner (R-Eagle), who co-chairs the legislature’s budget committee, found that hard to believe.

“This is not actually a good bill. This is actually a horrible bill…”

That’s because Tanner said only cities with unhealthy employees will join, ultimately hiking up costs for the state.

“All we’re going to get is the high-risk people that are going to come into this plan that are going to drive the cost through the roof, that are going to hurt the actual state employees. We’re going to be picking up the tab,” he said.

Other lawmakers opposed the bill saying the state shouldn’t interfere with private insurance providers negotiating plans with municipalities.

The bill ultimately failed and cannot be reconsidered this year.

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