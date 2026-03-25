Idaho House passes deep cuts to online school platform

Idaho’s digital learning platform for public schools could soon get half of its budget cut under a bill passed by the House Wednesday.

House Bill 940 would cut the Idaho Digital Learning Academy’s budget by $13.4 million and no longer allow students below 6th grade to participate.

IDLA offers remedial, elective and advanced online classes to public school students. Rural students often rely on the platform because their districts can’t hire educators to teach niche subjects.

Lawmakers want to make the cuts after learning some districts received extra state funding for kids taking online classes, a practice known as “double-dipping.”

Rep. Sonia Galaviz (D-Boise), who is a public school teacher, said some schools have taken advantage of IDLA to replace in-class instruction.

“We’ve had some charter schools and larger districts having entire grade levels take an IDLA course. Is that what it’s for? That was not the intention when it began, nor should it be the intention here,” Galaviz said.

Rep. Britt Raybould (R-Rexburg) agreed, saying the program’s expansion has dwarfed its original mission.

“It has succeeded and done well, but it’s grown beyond the scope of why IDLA was created in the first place,” Raybould said.

IDLA’s growth was apparent as lawmakers debated the issue Wednesday morning.

“I’m known in this body as one of the grandfathers who has lots of grandkids,” said Rep. Jerald Raymond (R-Menan), who lists 25 grandchildren in his legislative biography. “Every member of my family has benefited from IDLA in one way or another.”

Because his grandkids live in both rural and urban areas, Raymond said they will be disproportionately affected by the cuts if they’re no longer able to access certain classes.

“I’m not sure that’s acceptable to me,” he said.

Rep. Monica Church (D-Boise), who also teaches in public schools, echoed Raymond’s point.

“Cutting it by 50% is going to impact your constituents, it’s going to impact your families and you’re going to hear about it, period,” Church said.

She said IDLA has been a massive success in a state that routinely ranks among the bottom in funding nationwide. Other changes could be made to prevent double-dipping and other concerns raised by supporters, Church said.

The bill ultimately passed 48-22 and now goes to a Senate committee for consideration.

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