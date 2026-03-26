© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Medicaid expansion eligibility bill heads to Idaho Senate floor

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 26, 2026 at 4:34 PM MDT
The dome of the Idaho Statehouse at sunset with an American flag and Idaho flag.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio

Idaho Republican lawmakers are close to finalizing new eligibility rules for those receiving health insurance through the state’s Medicaid expansion program.

House Bill 913 from Rep. John Vander Woude (R-Nampa) would force people enrolled in Medicaid expansion to prove they’ve been in-school, working, or volunteering at least 30 hours a week for three months before they could get coverage.

Vander Woude said Thursday he doesn’t want people to qualify for health insurance by working just one month.

“I like the three months because I want to make sure the requirements we’re putting in are more long-term,” he said.

Three months is the maximum lookback period allowed by federal law under the One Big Beautiful Bill passed last summer.

Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Wintrow (D-Boise) said the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is already overburdened with other projects to take on more paperwork to verify.

“I think this will present additional administrative errors that will cause people to get kicked off of Medicaid expansion,” Wintrow said.

She attempted to amend the bill to limit the lookback period to one month, but couldn’t get enough support within the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.

The legislation eventually cleared the committee on a voice vote.

About 79,000 people are currently enrolled under Idaho’s Medicaid expansion, according to state officials.

If passed by the full Senate and signed into law by the governor, Vander Woude’s bill would take effect by Dec. 31.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
Politics & Government 2026 LegislatureMedicaid Expansion
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate