Idaho Senate unveils new immigration enforcement bills

After sitting on several immigration bills from the House, Senate Republican leaders have introduced their own measures in the waning days of the session.

The new package includes four pieces of legislation. The first would require local police agencies to sign agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to assist with operations and force refugee resettlement groups to report their activities.

Unlike the House version, it would not require local agencies to participate in any successor programs under future administrations. Cities and counties could decline to participate if resources aren’t “reasonably available.”

Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Burley) sponsors the bills, which also would include a new tax on international money transfers.

“We recognize there’s a significant draw on the Idaho economy because of illegal immigration and that manifests itself in part by the transfer or wealth outside the state,” Anthon said.

The proposal would charge a flat five dollar fee on the first $500 transferred and 4% on amounts above that. U.S. citizens could recover those fees through a refundable tax credit.

Refugee resettlement agencies would have to report their activities annually to the Idaho legislature under another measure.

That includes the number of refugees served, along with their biographical and health data.

These agencies could not assist with or push for refugees to break U.S. immigration laws while they’re in the country.

Finally, all law enforcement agencies in Idaho would be required to verify and record the immigration status and nationality of all people arrested.

Anyone serving prison time or who are otherwise in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction and are in the country unlawfully with a final order of removal in place shall be released to federal authorities.

The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced the four bills with little discussion. The public will be able to comment on them during an upcoming public hearing.

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