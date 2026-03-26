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Idaho Senate unveils new immigration enforcement bills

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:35 PM MDT
Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Rupert) pauses during a speech commemorating the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2025.
James Dawson
/
Boise State Public Radio
Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Rupert) pauses during a speech in 2025. Anthon sponsors the latest package of immigration enforcement bills introduced Thursday March 26, 2026.

After sitting on several immigration bills from the House, Senate Republican leaders have introduced their own measures in the waning days of the session.

The new package includes four pieces of legislation. The first would require local police agencies to sign agreements with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to assist with operations and force refugee resettlement groups to report their activities.

Unlike the House version, it would not require local agencies to participate in any successor programs under future administrations. Cities and counties could decline to participate if resources aren’t “reasonably available.”

Senate Pro Tem Kelly Anthon (R-Burley) sponsors the bills, which also would include a new tax on international money transfers.

“We recognize there’s a significant draw on the Idaho economy because of illegal immigration and that manifests itself in part by the transfer or wealth outside the state,” Anthon said.

The proposal would charge a flat five dollar fee on the first $500 transferred and 4% on amounts above that. U.S. citizens could recover those fees through a refundable tax credit.

Refugee resettlement agencies would have to report their activities annually to the Idaho legislature under another measure.

That includes the number of refugees served, along with their biographical and health data.

These agencies could not assist with or push for refugees to break U.S. immigration laws while they’re in the country.

Finally, all law enforcement agencies in Idaho would be required to verify and record the immigration status and nationality of all people arrested.

Anyone serving prison time or who are otherwise in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction and are in the country unlawfully with a final order of removal in place shall be released to federal authorities.

The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced the four bills with little discussion. The public will be able to comment on them during an upcoming public hearing.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
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Politics & Government 2026 LegislatureImmigration
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

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