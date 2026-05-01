Greater Boise Auditorium District set to buy second River Street property

The Greater Boise Auditorium District is poised to buy another large parcel of land near downtown as the group expands its reach.

The current site of Idaho Records Management sits along 9th and River streets, just off downtown Boise.

GBAD directors voted this week to potentially buy the parcel within the next five years at $15 million. That figure includes a $2.5 million option to keep the property off the market and another $12.5 million purchase price should the group decide to pull the trigger.

“The opportunity for that development and the flexibility that it provides is something that will be very advantageous to the district going forward,” said Cody Lund, GBAD’s executive director.

Officials said the business isn’t ready to vacate the land yet, but plans to do so in the near future.

Last month, the tax-funded entity approved buying more than four acres of land across the street.

With such a large block of land, GBAD director Sophie Sestero said there are many possibilities of what it could turn into.

“[It could be] expo space, arts space, sports space, community space, multi-use and to have two parcels that are adjacent to each other, I think, opens it up [to be a] community asset as well as creativity as we keep growing,” Sestero said.

GBAD collects revenue from a local hotel tax, along with hosting events at the Boise Centre, which it owns.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio