Latah County wants a new jail, but isn't sure how to pay for it

The push to build a new jail in Latah County faces significant headwinds despite a survey showing more than half of respondents supportive of the project.

Latah County closed its jail last year after failing two inspections.

The local sheriff’s office, which ran the jail, said its electrical and fire suppression systems had problems. It also doesn’t meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act standards

Inmates are currently being held at the Nez Perce County Jail in Lewiston about 45 minutes south of town for $127 per day compared to the $116 it cost at the now shuttered jail.

Jace Perry, a consultant with Clearwater Financial who oversaw the survey, says there are a lot of respondents who said they need more information to make a decision on the issue.

“The sheriff’s staff understand it because they live it, they feel it. Those that associate with the jail live it and feel it, but a lot of folks in the community don’t interact. They don’t know the challenges,” Perry said.

Fifty seven percent of those who took the survey said they support building a new jail, though just 49% said they want to raise property taxes to pay for it.

Bond measures in Idaho must pass with a two-thirds, or 66.6% majority.

Because of that high threshold, Latah County Treasurer BJ Swanson said counties should instead focus on lobbying the state legislature to legalize a local option tax.

Resort towns in Idaho are currently the only entities allowed to collect these special taxes, which are levied on local sales.

“We’ll accomplish that faster than running a direct bond,” said Swanson. “A direct bond that directly competes with school bonds? Please don’t do that.”

Latah County Commissioners have yet to decide the full scope of the project.

Over the coming weeks, Commissioner Tony Johnson said they’ll be considering how many beds to include in the proposal, as well as whether it’ll also house the county sheriff’s office.

The previous county jail averaged about 23 inmates in pre- and post-trial detention. Officials have been considering having at least 100 beds to accommodate future growth.

“Doing a long-term solution that meets your needs now and in the future is actually more cost-effective over time than trying to Band-Aid it or do a little bit or do the minimal amount,” Perry said.

The additional space could help nearby counties that are also struggling with aging jails by hosting those inmates for a fee.

Officials in Idaho’s two largest counties – Ada and Canyon – have also struggled in recent years to pass jail bonds despite overcrowding and safety issues.

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