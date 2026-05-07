In State of the City, Boise Mayor talks about housing affordability, investing in neighborhoods

Mayor Lauren McLean emphasized long term investments in Boise neighborhoods, the need for affordable housing and the challenges of a growing community in her 2026 State of the City address on Wednesday.

The second term mayor started her speech by acknowledging tough economic times.

“Gas and groceries are more expensive. The daily news can be alarming. Residents are tired and worried,” she said.

“Every year we're asked to do more to support our growing city, and we do,” McLean added. “And I'm really proud of that but I want to be clear, when costs rise, as the city grows, the math gets harder.”

McLean highlighted the city’s largest investment: housing, including meeting its goal of building 1250 affordable homes by 2027 and 250 homes for folks exiting homelessness.

“We need more homes at Boise budgets, jobs that pay enough for families to get ahead, parks and open space to play in, libraries to learn in and safe ways to get from home to work,” she said.

The mayor called small businesses the heartbeat of Boise and talked about the importance of public spaces and infrastructure, like the city offering free bus passes for youth this summer and a new car free pathway linking downtown to the Warm Springs neighborhood.

“These investments create connections, ensuring Boise remains a safe and welcoming city for everyone as we grow,” she said.

That includes funding for the Borah Neighborhood Association to build a new pocket park between the Flying Y and Cole Road.

“With this investment, another 1,300 Boiseans will be able to walk to a park within ten minutes, bringing us to 75% of Boiseans that can do that,” Mclean said.

McLean also announced $2 million in seed funding for library access in West Boise, the launching of a “City Hall in Your Neighborhood” program and a slow zone pilot project in the North End.