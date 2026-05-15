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Gov. Dirk Kempthorne greeted at Idaho Capitol one final time

Boise State Public Radio News | By James Dawson
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:21 PM MDT
Two officers stand watch over a flag-draped casket.
1 of 5  — Dirk Kempthorne lying in state
Military members and police officers from Idaho stand watch over former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne's casket Friday, May 15, 2026 at the Idaho Capitol.
James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio
Two women embrace during a memorial service.
2 of 5  — Dirk Kempthorne Memorial hug
Patricia Kempthorne embraces Idaho's current First Lady, Teresa Little, at her husband's memorial at the Idaho Capitol Friday, May 15, 2026. The Kempthornes and Littles have been friends for decades after first meeting as students at the University of Idaho.
James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio
More than 100 mourners paid their respects to former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne at the Idaho Capitol Friday, May 15
3 of 5  — Dirk Kempthorne Memorial crowd
More than 100 mourners paid their respects to former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne at the Idaho Capitol Friday, May 15, 2026.
James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio
Uniformed military and police carry a casket draped with an American flag.
4 of 5  — Dirk Kempthorne Memorial casket walk
Military and police officers carry the casket of former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne to a memorial service at the Idaho Capitol on Friday, May 15, 2026.
James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio
Two women and a man dressed in black look to the right
5 of 5  — Dirk Kempthorne family memorial
Former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne's family, daughter Heather, left, wife Patricia, center, and son Jeff, right, look on as his casket is placed in front of the Idaho Capitol Friday, May 15, 2026.
James Dawson / Boise State Public Radio

More than 100 people lined each side of the Idaho Capitol Friday morning as they said one final goodbye to former Gov. Dirk Kempthorne.

Kempthorne’s flag-draped casket arrived around 10 a.m., greeted by his family, friends and former staffers. He died last month at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer.

Members of the Idaho State Police, Idaho National Guard and the U.S. Navy carried him to a temporary stand just in front of where the replica of the Liberty Bell usually sits.

The 25th Army Band played a shortened version of John Philip Souza’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” just prior to the cannon fire of a 19-gun salute that set off car alarms in downtown Boise.

Two A-10 Warthogs out of Gowen Field flew over the ceremony, with the memorial quickly moving into the capitol rotunda where all three living governors eulogized Kempthorne.

Butch Otter, who Kempthorne often referred to by the names of several fictional Wild West characters, said a poem by Jack London described his old boss’s life philosophy.

“I would rather be ashes than dust! I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet,” Otter recited.

Current Gov. Brad Little, who first met Kempthorne and his wife Patricia as students while they attended the University of Idaho, said he was immediately struck by the kind of person his old friend was.

“He was warm, approachable, thoughtful and genuinely kind. He made others feel valued,” Little said.

U.S. Sen. Jim Risch touted Kempthorne’s support of the military, which he continued after leaving public office.

“Most people were unaware of and will never know the aggressive and successful and confidential work he did getting endangered Americans out of Afghanistan,” said Risch, who has served as both chairman and ranking member of the U.S. Foreign Relations Committee.

“I would get a call in the middle of the night from Dirk saying, ‘I need a plane and I need it now,’” he said.

Former state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb sang "Amazing Grace," with her voice reflecting off the Capitol building's marble.

Former state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb performing "Amazing Grace"

Kempthorne will lie in state until Saturday morning before being transferred to the Cathedral of the Rockies for a public funeral beginning at 11 a.m.

He’ll then be buried at the Idaho Veterans Cemetery.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Politics & Government
James Dawson
I cover politics and a bit of everything else for Boise State Public Radio. Outside of public meetings, you can find me fly fishing, making cool things out of leather or watching the Seattle Mariners' latest rebuilding season.
See stories by James Dawson

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