Moderates claw back some legislative seats from far-right Idaho Republicans

Moderate Republicans made slight gains in the Idaho legislature after primary challengers took out some of the most vocal members of the far-right contingent.

On Tuesday night, Idaho’s so-called “Gang of Eight” became the Gang of Three after more moderate Republicans ousted five of their members in the primary.

“Gang” members in the Magic Valley took the hardest hit, with three of the five defeated members hailing from the area.

Those who won’t be returning to Boise in January include Sens. Josh Kohl (R-Twin Falls) and Glenneda Zuiderveld (R-Twin Falls), along with Reps. Lucas Cayler (R-Caldwell), David Leavitt (R-Twin Falls) and Faye Thompson (R-McCall).

The response from voters is notable after several consecutive election cycles in which hardline GOP candidates made significant gains in the legislature – especially in the historically more moderate Senate.

The far-right did take back a seat here and there, like Scott Herndon reclaiming his spot in the Senate over Jim Woodward (R-Sagle). But overall, the Senate moved one step closer to the center.

It might not sound like much, but Boise State Political Science Professor Jaclyn Kettler said that slight shift could make a difference.

“One vote can matter a lot in terms of whether legislation is going to move forward out of committee, whether it succeeds on the floor. We had a few really close votes this past session,” Kettler said Wednesday morning.

In the House, traditional Republicans reclaimed three seats overall. That moderating force could also increase if Democrats beat a handful of hardliners in GOP-favored districts.

Voters across the state also rejected one of the main campaign issues facing some incumbents who run the legislature’s powerful committees.

Sen. Jim Guthrie (R-McCammon) fended off challenger David Worley, along with constant attacks over his role as chairman of the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Guthrie faced significant pushback this year from hardline conservatives after he refused to give hearings to bills that would’ve imposed stricter state immigration enforcement, killing them for the session.

Sen. Dan Foreman (R-Moscow) faced similar criticism when he declined to hear a bill to outlaw the use of taxpayer resources by public sector unions. He too beat back a challenge, though this time from a more moderate Republican, Rep. Lori McCann (R-Lewiston).

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