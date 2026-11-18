A new report from the legislature’s watchdog arm found Idaho’s prison population is one of the highest in the country, despite the number of reported crimes dropping over the past two decades.

Christopher Shank wrote the report for the Office of Performance Evaluation (OPE). He said most other states have dropped their rates by reducing penalties or using other rehabilitation programs for offenders.

Idaho lawmakers largely stiffened criminal penalties or created new crimes as a deterrent during that time, passing more than 150 criminal justice bills between 2005 and 2025.

Shank said that worked for certain offenses, like DUI and domestic violence.

“Drug possession filled beds freed up by those successes, largely through returns from probation, parole and retained jurisdiction and with an outsized effect on women,” he said.

As a result, Idaho incarcerated prisoners at the 7th highest rate among all 50 states and was number one for incarcerating women in 2023.

Shank said the data he was able to get from state agencies didn’t show which drugs led to a prison sentence or other contributing factors, like mental health issues.

Statistics he received from the Idaho Supreme Court showed methamphetamine as the drug of choice for roughly 5,000 participants in drug court programs, though it may not be what landed them in the criminal justice system.

Meth accounted for 48% of participants’ preferences, followed by heroin and other opiates at 20%, alcohol at 16% and marijuana at 13%.

Parole revocations spiked around 2016, with significant numbers of offenders taking up county jail or prison beds due to these violations.

Specifically, the report suggested a possible explanation is the rise of “technical violations” committed by those on parole or probation.

Technical violations could include refusing to let an officer search your belongings or associating with known gang members instead of committing a new crime or failing to report to your parole officer.

“This shift may reflect a change in the department’s approach to deterring new crimes by offenders on parole,” the report said.

While reported property crime has plummeted in the last 20 years Idaho law has not kept pace with inflation.

Theft crimes commonly set a dollar amount as the benchmark separating misdemeanors and felonies. In Idaho, that amount is $1,000, which was last updated in 1998.

“We haven’t adjusted that threshold for inflation despite the value of the dollar essentially being cut in half over that time,” Shank said.

Something valued at $1,000 in today’s dollars roughly equates to $500 in 1998, he said.

Lawmakers on the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee took in this information Wednesday morning, ultimately directing OPE to determine when it could issue recommendations.

“If we have an opportunity here to, as policymakers, step in and help figure out what the solution is and create policy and fund that that helps solve these problems, we’re solving so many downstream problems that are being created," said Sen. Dave Lent (R-Idaho Falls).

Such suggestions could come early next year when the 2027 legislative session begins in January.

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