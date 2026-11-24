State officials had to come up with a workaround to help chip away at Idaho’s severe physician shortage using federal rural health transformation money.

It’s not a permanent solution by any means. But for the next four years, Idaho secured new undergraduate medical school seats through WWAMI and the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM).

Jennifer White, executive director for the Idaho State Board of Education, gave lawmakers an update on her efforts late last week.

“This will be a total of 15 students whose four years of education are funded year over year in the first four years of this grant,” White said.

WWAMI, which is a partnership with neighboring states headquartered at the University of Washington, created five additional seats and ICOM dedicated another 10 spots.

While the seats will eventually go away, each of these students will be required to practice medicine in Idaho for five years after graduation.

“We see that as an injection of support and infrastructure for the state as well,” she said.

State legislators had hoped to use part of Idaho’s Rural Health Transformation to shift around its medical education funding.

Specifically, they passed a bill to cover graduate residency and clinical rotations already funded by state taxpayer dollars. That would then free up money to pay for undergraduate medical school slots.

But White said that strategy clashed with the grant’s regulations.

“Then the law would be asking, essentially, [the Rural Health Transformation Program] to supplant those state funds and under the federal rules, that’s just barred.”

White said the state board was able to use nearly $5.5 million to support graduate medical education, too.

The majority of that money, $3.1 million, went to creating new fellowships in obstetrics, endoscopy and rural emergency medicine. The rest went to creating new training programs for existing residencies, as well as new training facilities and rotation sites.

More broadly, state health officials allocated more than half of its first year grant funding towards rural health infrastructure and partnerships, totaling $103.5 million.

Applicants from Idaho and Clearwater counties, two of the most rural and remote counties in the state, received the largest share of awards at 20 and 12 respectively.

Idaho’s most populous county, Ada County, received zero grants during the program’s initial year.

The state received $182.7 million for the second year of the program, which is down about $3 million from its initial award.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Juliet Charon said she’s waiting to hear from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services as to why it reduced funding.

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