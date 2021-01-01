BSPR Music: Wed at 11 p.m.

For more than 20 years, Beale Street Caravan has been capturing and exporting the sounds of Memphis and the Delta region. It is our mission to celebrate the culture of our region by sharing our music with the world.

Beale Street Caravan, the most widely distributed blues radio program in the world, attracts more than 2.4 million listeners each week. Produced in the home of the blues and the birthplace of rock & roll, Beale Street Caravan covers the world with The Sounds of Memphis. Each week, our audience experiences the heartfelt sounds and colorful stories of Memphis music in intimate, live-in-concert performances.

Official website: bealestreetcaravan.com

