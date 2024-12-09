Search Query
College Football Playoff
Sports & Recreation
Boise State Football earns third seed, first round bye in the new 12-team College Football Playoff
Troy Oppie
For the fourth time in team history, Boise State football is headed to the Fiesta Bowl. But unlike previous years, the Broncos are now one of 12 teams with a chance at the NCAA National Championship.
Listen
•
1:23