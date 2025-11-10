-
Maybe, but even the ones that want to be environmentally friendly face energy challenges.
AI data centers use large amounts of water for cooling. And many are being built in the drought-stricken Mountain West, sparking concerns over water supplies.
Artificial intelligence is increasingly creeping into our lives. And in support of that super technology, nondescript data centers are popping up in cities, towns and even near cattle ranches. They require lots of power — creating new challenges for utilities.
One small town in Michigan is debating whether to allow data centers. It's a topic getting pushback all over the country. The Planet Money team explores the hot button issue.
Data centers thrive with access to fiber and cheap land. In the case of Atlanta, that's the southside, where many Black suburbs are dealing with a boom of large facilities.
How tech companies and government officials handle local impacts will shape the industry's future in the U.S.
Critics argue that they strain water and energy resources, which will hinder the state from reaching its climate goals.
The world's highest concentration of data centers is in Virginia. Residents are not happy about that.
Closed industrial sites are drawing new tenants: data centers, which are attracted to the ability to access bountiful and cheap electricity. But their economic impact is mixed.