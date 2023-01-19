-
Poet CMarie Fuhrman is Idaho's current Writer in Residence. She uses nature soundscapes to inspire her writing that often focuses on issues affecting native people in the West.
Rosemaling is a decorative painting that adds colorful embellishments to wooden platters, containers and furniture of Norwegian homes. Immigrants came to the U.S. with their most precious possessions stored in hand-painted trunks. In Boise, Idaho artist Joanne Hultstrand is carrying on the tradition of rosemaling.
The art of hunting demands close attention to wildlife. In the fall, waterfowl hunters lure their pretty through mimicking calls and setting out decoy birds.
Boise author Malia Collins recently collaborated on a new book featuring story quilts made by artisan refugees who have resettled in Boise. In 2020, Collins was named the Idaho Writer in Residence by the Idaho Commission on the Arts. She recently spent time helping new community members tell their stories through quilting.
Stephanie Laishy brings Flamenco to Idahoans through her organization Flamencos United, which she founded to spread awareness about the dance through performances, teaching, and bringing world famous flamenco dancers to Idaho. She hosts workshops and shares a message embedded within the dance: art is healing.
Nancy Martiny ranches and builds saddles at her home in the high mountain desert of the Pahsimeroi Valley, near May, Idaho. She's known for her flowing, intricate flower leather carvings.