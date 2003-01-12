© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Congresswoman and Lawyer Eleanor Holmes Norton

Published January 12, 2003 at 10:00 PM MST

In her 40 years of public service she worked for civil rights, helped write the guidelines that are now established in the Sexual Harrassment Act, worked for reform in South Africa and has argued before the Supreme Court. She has been the Commissioner on Human Rights in New York, the first woman appointed to head the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a law professor. Holmes Norton is the subject of the new biography Fire in My Soul, written by a long-time friend, Joan Steinau Lester.

