© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio
Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

“Scrim” by Kaye Courington

By Bob Kustra
Published December 19, 2025 at 6:30 PM MST

Our guest today is lawyer, lifelong animal advocate, and part-time author Kaye Courington. Her children’s book,SCRIM: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue chronicles the true story of a scrappy terrier-mix rescue who defied the odds, surviving hurricanes, gunshot wounds, and even a rare New Orleans snowstorm. With illustrations by Aileen Bennett, the book is a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of compassion.

Kaye Courington is the CEO of Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne, and has been chosen four times as a Leader in Law by New Orleans City Business. Outside of her legal career, she is a dedicated community activist, serving on the boards of the LA/MS Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Louise S. McGehee School, the Newcomb Institute Advisory Council, and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

Tags
Reader's Corner HurricanesDogs
Stay Connected
Bob Kustra
About Bob Kustra
See stories by Bob Kustra

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate