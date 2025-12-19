“Scrim” by Kaye Courington

Our guest today is lawyer, lifelong animal advocate, and part-time author Kaye Courington. Her children’s book,SCRIM: A New Orleans Story of Resilience and Rescue chronicles the true story of a scrappy terrier-mix rescue who defied the odds, surviving hurricanes, gunshot wounds, and even a rare New Orleans snowstorm. With illustrations by Aileen Bennett, the book is a testament to resilience, hope, and the power of compassion.

Kaye Courington is the CEO of Courington, Kiefer, Sommers, Marullo & Matherne, and has been chosen four times as a Leader in Law by New Orleans City Business. Outside of her legal career, she is a dedicated community activist, serving on the boards of the LA/MS Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Louise S. McGehee School, the Newcomb Institute Advisory Council, and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.