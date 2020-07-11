Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Paula, following an uproar, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has restored funding to a program that provides what service to Staten Island?

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Oh, I don't know. Can you give me a hand, Peter? Because I...

SAGAL: I certainly can.

POUNDSTONE: ...Have no idea.

SAGAL: Bambi's mom made his dad get one after their sixth faun.

POUNDSTONE: Deer castration.

SAGAL: Close enough - deer vasectomies.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

POUNDSTONE: Oh.

SAGAL: Yes - and you thought deer vasectomy was just the name of the world's worst advice column.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Due to pandemic-related budget issues, funding for the $700,000 deer vasectomy program on Staten Island was going to be, well, cut. But local officials demanded the mayor reconsider, fearing the borough could be overrun with Staten Island deer. You don't want that. (Imitating New York accent) Yo, Eddie (ph), come check out this guy's shrub. It's delicious.

POUNDSTONE: Yeah, you don't want that. Oh, my heavens.

SAGAL: And then, you know, the deer talk about sex - like, (imitating New York accent) oh, you froze in the headlights? Don't worry. It happens to a lot of guys.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DEAR DAD")

CHUCK BERRY: (Singing) Dad, dad, don't get mad. What I'm asking for is...

SAGAL: Coming up, it's summertime, and the living is still kind of hard in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.