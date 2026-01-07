New influenza strain causes record Idaho doctor visits

A new strain of influenza is putting most of Idaho at high risk for getting sick this winter. Doctor visits for the virus reached a 15-year peak last month in the state.

Dr. Christine Hahn, Idaho’s state epidemiologist, says this flu strain is new to the Treasure Valley.

“Our immune systems haven't seen anything quite like it for, uh, maybe ever. Um, and so that always makes us worry about a bad flu season,” said Hahn.

Hahn said fewer people are getting immunized, partly because they’re prioritizing COVID-19 shots.

“Even though that flu vaccine may not work 100%, studies have shown in the United Kingdom, where they've already had a large flu outbreak, that the vaccine is keeping people out of the hospital,” says Hahn.

Vaccinations are declining in Idaho overall. The Centers for Disease Control reports that for the last school year, the state had the lowest rate of kindergarteners vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella in the country.

This week, the CDC reduced the number of vaccines routinely recommended for children from 17 shots down to 11.

Hahn said it’s not too late to get a flu shot or prescription antiviral. The season usually lasts through March.