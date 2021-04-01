Former Macy's Store In Vermont Is Converted Into High School

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Kids who used to shop at a mall in Burlington, Vt., are now taking classes there. It's been converted into a high school. The Downtown Burlington High School has desks and bookshelves. Forget about stairs. You can take the escalators to class. There's also a Levi's jeans photo on the wall. The AP talked to some students.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT: I definitely didn't expect to be going to high school in a mall.

KING: A freshman said it's, quote, "weird, but cool." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.