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Reader's Corner
Reader's Corner

"Starry and Restless" by Julia Cooke

By Bob Kustra
Published March 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM MDT

Our guest today shares the story of three women reporters and the way they altered the landscape of journalism and the world itself.

In her latest book, Starry and Restless: Three Women Who Changed Work, Writing, and the World, Julia Cooke tells the fascinating story of Rebecca West, Mickey Hahn, and Martha Gellhorn. Often travelling alone, they sneaked onto the front lines when they were forbidden, interviewed civilians to gather local color. They wrote novels to pay the bills and articles to explain the world. Over the course of their intertwining lives, they became mothers and friends, and celebrated each other’s successes.

Julia Cooke is the author of the books Come Fly the World and The Other Side of Paradise. Her writing has appeared in Salon, Smithsonian, Tin House, and The New York Times, among many other places.

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Reader's Corner JournalismNonfiction
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