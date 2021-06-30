© 2021 Boise State Public Radio
For 3 Days, A Baton Rouge Family Was Among The Wealthiest In The World

Published June 30, 2021 at 3:48 AM MDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. For three days, Darren James and his family were among the wealthiest people in the world sort of. The Baton Rouge family found a $50 billion deposit in their bank account. That's 50 billion with a B. They told the bank about the mistake right away, and so they didn't get to keep the money. But Darren did take a screenshot of it. He told BRProud he's never seen so many zeros in his life. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.