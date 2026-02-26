© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
March 18: Duck Club and Boise State Public Radio Present: Charlie Hunter Trio

Boise State Public Radio News | By Staff
Published February 26, 2026 at 2:33 PM MST

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Time: Doors 7:00 p.m. • Show 8:00 p.m.

Where: Shrine Social Club [Ballroom]
1118 West Idaho Street, Boise, ID 83702

About:
Celebrated guitarist, composer and bandleader Charlie Hunter brings his trio to Boise for an evening of genre-blending jazz, funk, blues and rock. Known for his distinctive approach to the guitar, often using custom instruments that allow him to play bass lines, chords and melody simultaneously, Hunter has built a reputation over a 35-year career as one of contemporary jazz’s most inventive performers. Expect groove-driven improvisation and exploratory musical interplay from a master of his craft.

Tickets: Available now

This show is brought to you in part by Boise State Public Radio and Duck Club.
