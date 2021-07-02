TikTok Sees Creativity Drought As Black Creators Boycott

Black TikTok creators are opting not to share their dance choreography on the app because they say they’re tired of not receiving credit from users who co-opt them.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, on the impact of the boycott.

Editor’s note: The following videos contain profanity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.