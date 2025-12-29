Year in review: Our top Idaho web stories of 2025
From breaking news to deeply reported features, Boise State Public Radio’s newsroom spent 2025 covering the stories that mattered most to Idahoans. These were the pieces that sparked conversation, answered questions and kept readers coming back — our most-viewed news stories of the year.
#10
In northern California, the Karuk Tribe is burning its way back to a centuries-old relationship with fire
In Northern California, the Karuk Tribe led prescribed and cultural burns to restore forest health and traditional ecological knowledge. The efforts serve both wildfire mitigation and deep cultural objectives, reconnecting Indigenous fire stewardship with landscape management.
#9
In an Idaho mountain town, mass firings provoke a community backlash
The mass firing of about 2,000 probationary U.S. Forest Service and USDA employees, including many in McCall, Idaho, sparked protests and raised concerns about loss of institutional knowledge, impacts on wildfire preparedness and local economic strain.
#8
Nov. 2025: Idaho Election Results
In the November elections, incumbents largely held city council seats in Boise, mayoral races shifted leadership in Ketchum and Caldwell, and voters approved several levies for parks and emergency services, while bond and budget measures for jails and schools saw mixed outcomes.
#7
Idaho governor signs bill criminalizing exposed breasts and 'truck nuts' into law
The Legislature passed updates to indecent exposure statutes, now misdemeanors to expose female breasts or display sexually suggestive items, like so-called “truck nuts”, reflecting local legislative priorities and sparking debate on fairness and enforcement.
#6
Among the first Afrikaner refugees accepted in U.S., two families headed to Idaho
Two South African Afrikaner families were resettled in Twin Falls after becoming the first group granted U.S. refugee status under a fast-tracked Trump administration policy that paused most other refugee admissions, drawing national attention for its unprecedented scope and speed.
#5
Tobin Bolter family disavows new nonprofit — its leader has a long criminal past
Reporting revealed the head of a nonprofit connected to a slain Idaho officer had a long criminal history, renewing scrutiny over nonprofit vetting, community trust, and the intersection of charity leadership and public safety.
#4
Committee sends resolution to repeal same sex marriage to House floor
State legislators advanced a resolution to send a repeal of same-sex marriage recognition to the Idaho House floor, framed as a federalism and states’ rights issue, continuing a contentious policy debate.
#3
City of Boise to pickleballers: take your paddles somewhere else
Boise agreed to settle a noise lawsuit by nearby residents, leading to the closure of pickleball courts in two parks, putting a spotlight on the sport’s rapid growth and its community impacts.
#2
Idaho Legislature's first order of business: overturning same-sex marriage
An earlier 2025 push saw Idaho lawmakers file measures aimed at overturning same-sex marriage protections, illustrating continued legislative activism around social policy.