China Temporarily Shuts Down 3rd Busiest Port In The World

Published August 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM MDT

China has shut down the third busiest port in the world after a worker there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Port of Ningbo-Zhoushan is a key terminal for shipments to Europe and North America. And it comes at a time when supply chains have already been disrupted by the pandemic.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.