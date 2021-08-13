Olympic Hurdler From Jamaica Almost Didn't Make It To His Event

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There are few worse feelings than realizing too late that you have gotten on the wrong bus. It must feel even worse when that bus is supposed to be taking you to an Olympic semifinal, which is what happened to the Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment, who ended up at a Tokyo aquatics arena instead of at the track. But he still made it after a volunteer gave him cash for a cab. He tracked her down later and repaid her, gold medal in hand.