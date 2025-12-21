This Christmas, try Chef Doughty's recipe for 'miracle' brownies

Listening to Chef Joyce Doughty talk about Christmas sweet treats is a bit like listening to one of your favorite Christmas stories. In fact, there’s probably only one thing better: nibbling on those delicacies.

Just look at some of the ingredients of her pumpkin brownies: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, pumpkin (of course), cream cheese, cream.

Or perhaps some of the ingredients of what she calls “miracle brownies,” which includes raspberries or, perhaps, cranberries, and, of course, a “swoop” of chocolate sauce, ice cream and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Oh. My. Goodness.

“I used to go to a lot of trouble to make very, very fancy and elaborate desserts around the holiday. And if you’re somebody that enjoys that and wants to do that, more power to you,” said Chef Doughty. “But I love the simplicity of a nine-by-nine, or an eight-by-eight pan.”

And the things that Chef Doughty can do in that pan is absolutely magic. But here’s the Christmas surprise. So, too can you.

Chef Doughty visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to share some of those sweet surprises.

And … oh, by the way: the recipes are right below.

