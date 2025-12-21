© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio

This Christmas, try Chef Doughty's recipe for 'miracle' brownies

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published December 21, 2025 at 1:43 PM MST
Chef Doughty is sharing her recipes for Pumpkin Brownies (with surprise ingredients) and Miracle brownies (with more surprises).
Joyce Doughty
Chef Doughty is sharing her recipes for Pumpkin Brownies (with surprise ingredients) and Miracle brownies (with more surprises).

Listening to Chef Joyce Doughty talk about Christmas sweet treats is a bit like listening to one of your favorite Christmas stories. In fact, there’s probably only one thing better: nibbling on those delicacies.

Just look at some of the ingredients of her pumpkin brownies: cinnamon, ginger, cloves, pumpkin (of course), cream cheese, cream.

Or perhaps some of the ingredients of what she calls “miracle brownies,” which includes raspberries or, perhaps, cranberries, and, of course, a “swoop” of chocolate sauce, ice cream and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Oh. My. Goodness.

“I used to go to a lot of trouble to make very, very fancy and elaborate desserts around the holiday. And if you’re somebody that enjoys that and wants to do that, more power to you,” said Chef Doughty. “But I love the simplicity of a nine-by-nine, or an eight-by-eight pan.”

And the things that Chef Doughty can do in that pan is absolutely magic. But here’s the Christmas surprise. So, too can you.

Chef Doughty visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to share some of those sweet surprises.

And … oh, by the way: the recipes are right below.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

Copyright 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Tags
News ChristmasFood
George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
See stories by George Prentice

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate