Facebook's Vaccine Misinformation Problem: Researchers Say Company Lacks Transparency

As the Delta variant continues to spread, the push to vaccinate Americans faces a major obstacle: the spread of misinformation around the vaccine.

But researchers say they’re can’t tell how bad the misinformation problem is on Facebook because the company isn’t giving them the data they need.

Recode’s Shirin Ghaffary joins Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee to discuss.

