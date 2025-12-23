Year-round Stibnite access prompts gate debate in Valley County

A proposed gate on Warm Lake Road in Valley County has sparked concerns over recreation access to public lands.

Valley County Commissioners discussed the plan during a meeting on Monday, along with Perpetua Resources' road mitigation plan. Both issues fall under the environmental approval for the Stibnite Gold Mine near Yellow Pine, granted this year by the U.S. Forest Service.

“The record of decision is in for the mine and they are allowed to plow out so they have year-round access,” said commission chair Sherry Maupin.

Previously, Warm Lake Road over the summit has only been accessible each winter by snowmobile. Maupin said the road runs through avalanche territory and if it is plowed, drivers are likely to try to use the road and could get stuck.

“It’s very steep. It's going to be icy in the wintertime. We're very concerned with people coming from outside the area, not yourselves that use this route all of the time, but those that don't know it at all trying to get up that hill,” she said, referencing local residents.

Sheriff Kevin Copperi says gated access would only be closed for dangerous situations like an avalanche or blocked roadway. There are also no turnarounds for trucks or trailers, he noted.

“There's gates on Highway 21 for the same reason. There's gates on I-84 for the same reasons,” Copperi told commissioners. “Not to lock people out, it's when something happens.”

Perpetua, in a statement Sunday on social media, wrote that only county officials would control whether the proposed gate, which would be near Warm Lake Lodge, would be open or closed.

"We have also partnered with the Valley County Parks and Recreation Department and are providing the County an additional groomer for the winter season to support the recreational community. We are also working with the back country skier group to listen to their concerns and work to retain access for users," the company wrote.

Citizens concerned that a gate could limit recreation access sent letters to the commission, which did not vote on any plan in Monday’s meeting, but is expected to revisit the issue in January. No gate will be installed this winter, but the road will be plowed.

The county is proposing signage to travelers of the dangerous roadway. Maupin predicts emergency response on Warm Lake Road this winter will have a significant impact on county resources.

“Travel at your own risk. Please help us,” she said.

“I don't know how else to state it. We don't have enough sheriff's deputies to be back up there every single day and helping people save themselves from a difficult situation. And I do think we're going to have that situation quite a bit.”