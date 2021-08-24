The Food and Drug Administration has granted full approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine for adults over 16. Just hours after the approval was announced, companies, government entities, and even the Pentagon announced they would roll out vaccine mandates for the fall.

New York City’s Department of Education says it will require all education staff to be vaccinated, including teachers and principals. Oregon plans to make the same requirement of state workers, and universities from Louisiana to Minnesota say they’ll do the same.

What will the wave of mandates mean? And how big of a deal is FDA approval anyway? We talk to someone on the organization’s advisory panel.

