Early January is a period of nearly imperceptible movements. The slow inspiration and expiration of breath, the bats and frogs, turtles and squirrels in hibernation; mornings matted in silent frost, brown leaves and needles frozen to the ground; and the nights just beginning to shorten, following the winter solstice, like a great door cracking open, letting in the light.

It’s the first week of January and, this month, we’re hearing works along the theme of hibernation. Today, Nic Darlinton reads an excerpt from “Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass,” by Frederick Douglass. Douglass was an author and one of the greatest statesmen, abolitionists, and orators of the 19th century. Committed to engaging with those with different viewpoints, even slave owners, Douglass once said, “I would unite with anybody to do right and with nobody to do wrong.”

