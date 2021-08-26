In Honor Of National Dog Day, Please Enjoy These Adorable Pups

Happy National Dog Day!
Especially during the pandemic our pets have valiantly served as our work-from-home supervisors, jogging buddies, occasional zoom guest stars and all-around best friends.
So in celebration of National Dog Day, let us introduce you to some of Morning Edition's radiant pups for your enjoyment (and let's be honest — ours too!)
Baxter, 4 months
Drew, 8
Jason, (RIP)
Gugli, 15 months
Oscar, 14
Ghost, 9
Roxi, 1 & Echo, 15
Ginger, (RIP)
Teddy, 11
Bello, 3 & Izzy, 8
Mak, 5
Bradley, 5
Podrick, 2
Ruby, 8 months
Honorary Mention:
Nipper, ~ 50 years young
Nipper is NPR's unofficial mascot, "goodest boy," news hound and office pet. Nipper likes to frequent the dog park next to NPR's Washington, D.C., headquarters.
And in case this is not enough adorable public radio pups — our friends at NPR Extra have an extensive thread featuring NPR doggos that is sure to bring you joy!
Cat people: National Cat Day is Oct. 29. Mark your calendars!
This story originally appeared on the Morning Edition live blog.
