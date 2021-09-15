© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

BREAKING: Idaho Activates Statewide Crisis Standards Of Care
Georgia Conservationists Save Rare Plant Seeds For The Future

Published September 15, 2021 at 10:25 AM MDT

For decades researchers have protected rare plant species by preserving habitat. But given climate change and limited water resources, some experts say protecting land is no longer enough.

So Georgia conservationists are taking a fresh approach. They’re saving the seeds of endangered plants, learning what they can about them in captivity and maybe one day find them new homes.

Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Grant Blankenship has the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.