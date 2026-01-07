Dispute brewing in Canyon County over the transition to a new animal shelter service provider

Canyon County Board of County Commissioners Tuesday denied an appeal from West Valley Humane Society to reconsider awarding the county’s animal services contract to a new group.

West Valley’s complaint was tied only to the process, county Civil Attorney Zach Wesley told commissioners.

“[West Valley Humane Society] alleged that the process was deficient,” Wesley said, noting the appeal did not point out a specific error in the selection. “Those objections should have been made during the RFP [request for proposals] process.”

Copper Quill Haven was named the winning bidder to take over the animal shelter operation Dec. 9. The operation is run by Natasha Laughter; the Idaho Press previously reported Laughter co-owns the Viking Veterinary Hospital in Nampa and has 13 years veterinary experience.

West Valley told the county on Dec. 10 it would end animal shelter services Feb. 1.

“We've reached out a few times as for a transition plan and nothing has been provided to us, no real conversations have happened there,” West Valley board of directors President Nicole Criner told Boise State Public Radio. “And, you know, it's not necessarily our responsibility to build a transition plan when we were removed from service.”

The county contends West Valley’s lease in the county-owned building requires a 90-day notice of separation. Aaron Williams, Canyon County Director of Constituent Services said proper notification must be in its own letter, not received as part of the RFP process.

“We’ve accepted the transition plan from Copper Quill and are working with that,” he told Boise State Public Radio Tuesday.

Criner said West Valley had to use a public records request to obtain Copper Quill Haven’s transition plan from the county. It shows services would likely not resume under the new provider until May. Speaking to commissioners, Williams said his research found a typical transition process is 90 days.

Commissioners noted the pending service gap and accused West Valley of not living up to its mission.

“The board respectfully asks West Valley Humane Society to reconsider its plans to discontinue services on February 1st, as this is not in line with its mission statement, nor is it in the best interest of Canyon County or the animals that they are there to serve and protect,” Chair Brad Holton said.

Commissioners approved sending a letter to WVHS rejecting the appeal and imploring the group to continue services beyond Feb. 1.

Criner said West Valley’s current board of directors has worked hard to be good partners with the county and good stewards of taxpayer dollars, and now they are doing what they need to do to continue their mission outside the county umbrella. She expects to partner with retailer PetSmart to offer animal fostering opportunities starting in March, and said Copper Quill Haven would be a partner in that effort as well.

“We've worked with many partners over the years to disperse animals as-needed. And we're hoping to be one of those partners,” Criner said.

Meanwhile, the Canyon County shelter remains at capacity, with more than 200 animals in custody. That includes animals currently in foster homes. About 50 animals are considered “legal hold,” brought in by animal control officials from the county or the cities of Nampa and Caldwell, the funding entities in West Valley’s contract. Some are awaiting owner pickup, but those animals can’t be moved without direction from the jurisdiction they arrived from.

Wednesday, West Valley in a statement announced it would stop accepting new animals from the community, as it works to re-home or foster the remaining approximately 100 animals in its care and transitions out of the building.

Canyon County Commissioners also raised concerns Tuesday that county-owned equipment doesn’t leave the facility with West Valley. Williams said many assets are tagged, but the county is still looking for a definitive inventory dating to 2011, when West Valley took over shelter services and moved into the building.

Criner said West Valley won’t be moving any county-owned equipment when it vacates, only what it has purchased or received as a donation.

The transition comes after Canyon County, Nampa and Caldwell officials balked at a significant funding increase request last year from West Valley Humane Society. Funding was increased to nearly $1 million, but West Valley asked for about $1.5 million.

Criner said in September that West Valley requested the county put its animal shelter services contract out to bid, aiming to prove that there was no other group capable of running the shelter for less. But Copper Quill Haven’s bid came in at the current funding level and the group received a winning bid score of 90 out of 100, according to the county.