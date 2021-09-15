© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

BREAKING: Idaho Activates Statewide Crisis Standards Of Care
Hurricane Harvey Devastated Texas In 2017. 4 Years Later, Is The State Better Prepared?

Published September 15, 2021 at 11:11 AM MDT
Damage from Tropical Depression Nicholas on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in San Luis Pass, Texas. (David J. Phillip/AP)
Tropical Depression Nicholas made landfall near Houston this week and took out power for more than half a million residents. And right now in Texas, more than 6 million people are under flash flood alerts.

The storm comes four years after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc across Texas’ infrastructure.

Jim Blackburn, an environmental law professor at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, tells host Tonya Mosley more about how Texas’ flood preparedness and a future under climate change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.