33 CEOs Of U.S. Companies Pledge To Hire Afghan Refugees

Some of the biggest companies in the U.S. are promising to hire and train refugees from Afghanistan. About 40,000 Afghans have arrived in the country this month alone.

Amazon, Uber, UPS and Pfizer are among 33 companies that have made the pledge to find them jobs.

Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO of Chobani, is the founder of the Tent Coalition for Afghan Refugees. He joins us to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.