How closed borders impacted one remote American town

After a year and a half of pleas from lawmakers and residents of border towns, the Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it will open U.S land borders with Canada and Mexico to fully vaccinated travelers for non-essential travels.

The news is a welcome relief to residents of border towns who have struggled to keep their economies going without the support of tourists. One of those towns is Point Roberts, Washington, which can only be accessed by land via Canada and two international border crossings.

Brian Calder, president of Point Roberts’ Chamber of Commerce, tells us about the economic devastation the community has experienced.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

