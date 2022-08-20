Your guide to Idaho's wildfire season

Last updated: June 2026

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Current Wildfires The Idaho Department of Lands created the Idaho Fire Map, which shows fire information about all reported wildfires within the state.

Smoke and Air Quality The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has compiled information on smoke and air quality on its website. Those include: Idaho Smoke Information Blog

Air Quality Map

Air Quality Forecasts

AIR Idaho App The Air Quality Index (AQI) is the United States Environmental Protection Agency's index for reporting air quality. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and health concern. The AQI is divided into six categories and each category corresponds to a different level of health concern.

🟢 Good (0–50) Air quality: Satisfactory. Air pollution poses little or no risk. 🟡 Moderate (51–100) Air quality: Acceptable. Some unusually sensitive people may experience health effects. 🟠 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101–150) Children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor activity. 🔴 Unhealthy (151–200) Everyone may begin to experience health effects. Sensitive groups are at greater risk. 🟣 Very Unhealthy (201–300) Health alert. Everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. ⚫ Hazardous (301+) Health emergency conditions. Everyone should avoid outdoor activity whenever possible. 🌫 Improve Indoor Air During Wildfire Smoke Learn how HEPA filters, DIY air cleaners, and simple home improvements can reduce smoke indoors. Read the Story → 😷 Keep you and your pets safe from wildfire smoke Health experts explain when smoke becomes dangerous, who is most at risk, and how to protect yourself. Read the Story →

Protect Your Home Creating defensible space around your home is important to keep your home safe from wildfires. It's the buffer zone you create between your home and the surrounding wildland area, which is key to slowing or stopping the spread of fire and protecting your home from embers, flames or heat. Having certain plants in your garden, like drought-tolerant plants and certain landscaping techniques can also stop an advancing fire. It is recommended to have gravel and grasses that need little water to stay green closer to your home. Five to 30 feet from your house, think low-growing shrubs or perennials like stonecrops. Further than that, think of it as a transition area to wildlands. Think native plants like sagebrush, bitterbrush or other plants that are more on the flammable side but are okay further out from your house. 🌱 Fire-Smart Landscaping Learn which plants are more fire resistant and how to create defensible space around your home. Read the Story →

Evacuation Checklist

☐ Go bag packed

☐ Prescription medications

☐ Pet supplies

☐ Important documents

☐ Phone chargers

☐ Shut windows and doors

☐ Move outdoor furniture

☐ Connect garden hoses

☐ Know your evacuation route