Your guide to Idaho's wildfire season
Last updated: June 2026
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Current Wildfires
The Idaho Department of Lands created the Idaho Fire Map, which shows fire information about all reported wildfires within the state.
Smoke and Air Quality
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has compiled information on smoke and air quality on its website. Those include:
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is the United States Environmental Protection Agency's index for reporting air quality. The higher the AQI value, the greater the level of air pollution and health concern.
The AQI is divided into six categories and each category corresponds to a different level of health concern.
🟢 Good (0–50)
Air quality: Satisfactory.
Air pollution poses little or no risk.
🟡 Moderate (51–100)
Air quality: Acceptable.
Some unusually sensitive people may experience health effects.
🟠 Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (101–150)
Children, older adults, pregnant people, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor activity.
🔴 Unhealthy (151–200)
Everyone may begin to experience health effects. Sensitive groups are at greater risk.
🟣 Very Unhealthy (201–300)
Health alert. Everyone should avoid prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
⚫ Hazardous (301+)
Health emergency conditions. Everyone should avoid outdoor activity whenever possible.
🌫 Improve Indoor Air During Wildfire Smoke
Learn how HEPA filters, DIY air cleaners, and simple home improvements can reduce smoke indoors.Read the Story →
😷 Keep you and your pets safe from wildfire smoke
Health experts explain when smoke becomes dangerous, who is most at risk, and how to protect yourself.Read the Story →
Protect Your Home
Creating defensible space around your home is important to keep your home safe from wildfires. It's the buffer zone you create between your home and the surrounding wildland area, which is key to slowing or stopping the spread of fire and protecting your home from embers, flames or heat.
Having certain plants in your garden, like drought-tolerant plants and certain landscaping techniques can also stop an advancing fire. It is recommended to have gravel and grasses that need little water to stay green closer to your home.
Five to 30 feet from your house, think low-growing shrubs or perennials like stonecrops. Further than that, think of it as a transition area to wildlands. Think native plants like sagebrush, bitterbrush or other plants that are more on the flammable side but are okay further out from your house.
🌱 Fire-Smart Landscaping
Learn which plants are more fire resistant and how to create defensible space around your home.Read the Story →
Evacuation Checklist
- ☐ Go bag packed
- ☐ Prescription medications
- ☐ Pet supplies
- ☐ Important documents
- ☐ Phone chargers
- ☐ Shut windows and doors
- ☐ Move outdoor furniture
- ☐ Connect garden hoses
- ☐ Know your evacuation route
What to do in case of a power outage
Wildfires can sometimes cause power outages before or during the threat of fire. Preparation ahead of these emergencies helps prioritize safety during an outage in the heat of summer.
Idaho Power suggests putting together a Summer Outage Kit in case you lose power. Here's what they recommend you put in your kit:
- Bottled water (five gallons per person)
- Matches
- Blankets
- Non-perishable food (canned food, crackers, etc.)
- Non-electric can opener
- Baby food or formula and diapers
- Pet food
- First aid kit
- Prescription medications
- Battery- or solar-powered chargers for your devices
- Battery-powered radio and clock, flashlight and fans
- Extra batteries
- A block of ice in the freezer