Police investigate 4 year-old-boy's emergency call about toys

Published October 21, 2021 at 3:45 AM MDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

New Zealand's equivalent of the 911 emergency number is 111.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: This is police. Where is the emergency?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Hi.

UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: Hello.

INSKEEP: A 4-year-old New Zealander called that number with something important to report.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I've got some toys for you.

UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: You got some toys for me?

INSKEEP: For the record, this was no emergency. But a constable visited. The officer let the boy wear his hat and radioed back, quote, "he did have cool toys."

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.