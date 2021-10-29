Coordinated hate campaign against Meghan Markle stems from small set of users, new report finds

Meghan Markle has faced intense trolling over everything from eating an avocado to cradling her baby bump.

The hate comments often took a racist and threatening turn. In 2019, the royal family’s social media staff began using software to filter out the use of the n-word as well as emojis of guns and knives.

According to a new report out this week from Bot Sentinel, a Twitter analytics provider, the online hate the duchess faced was part of a targeted and coordinated campaign originating from just 83 Twitter accounts.

Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, explains.

