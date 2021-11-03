© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

Atlanta Braves win the World Series after dominating the Houston Astros in Game 6

WABE 90.1 | By Steve Inskeep,
Emil Moffatt
Published November 3, 2021 at 3:12 AM MDT

The Atlanta Braves are again World Series champions. It's been a long wait for the team that last won it all back in 1995.They defeated the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 to take the series, 4-2.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Emil Moffatt
Emil Moffatt returns to WKU Public Radio as station manager. Moffatt was previously at the station from 2013-2014 as local host of All Things Considered. His new duties also include overseeing operations for WKU’s student station, WWHR 91.7. Moffatt’s news experience includes a year at Nashville Public Radio and three years at WBAP radio in Dallas. Prior to that, Emil was a minor league baseball play-by-play announcer in Fort Worth, Texas and a producer for Dallas Stars radio broadcasts. Moffatt holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Texas at Arlington. He is an avid runner and enjoys movies and live music.
