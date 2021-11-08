Probing The Promises From The United Nations Climate Summit

Climate change is a global problem. That’s why most of the world’s leaders have been meeting in Scotland for the last week at a United Nations Climate Conference known as COP26.

It’s the conference where many of those same countries committed to the lofty emissions goals in the Paris Climate Agreement. To date, progress toward that goal has been less than stellar.

Should we expect anything major to come from COP26? What promises are being made this time around?

