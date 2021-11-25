© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For Native peoples, Thanksgiving is a day of mourning — not rejoicing

Published November 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST

Last year marked the 400th anniversary that the pilgrims landed on Plymouth rock. It’s an occasion that’s been celebrated and memorialized during Thanksgiving.

But for Native people, this holiday is not a day to rejoice. It’s a day of mourning.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Kisha James, the granddaughter of one of the founders of the “National Day of Mourning,” which is honored every Thanksgiving in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.