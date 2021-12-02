© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.

Women's Tennis Association suspends tournaments in China

Published December 2, 2021 at 10:33 AM MST

The Women’s Tennis Association is suspending all its tournaments in China in response to the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai.

Last month, Peng made sexual assault allegations against a leading Chinese government official. The WTA has repeatedly called for a “full and transparent investigation,” but China has ignored those demands.

Here & Now explores the financial implications of the WTA’s decision with Bloomberg News senior editor Mike Regan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.