Public records reveal details of fireworks used at Boise Potato Drop

But of a more immediate nature are concerns over what happened during the 2025/2026 Potato Drop, particularly the fireworks display that some witnesses said was overwhelming.

Shortly after a series of so-called “thunder mugs” exploded, glass windows at the nearby AT&T building shattered. And a young girl suffered significant injuries from the falling glass – she spent the night at a local hospital, undergoing a skin graft. She’s now recovering at home with significant scars across the left side of her face, particularly surrounding her left eye.

Boise Police investigated how blast pressure waves may have interacted with objects in the area (including glass and the Capitol building). But they concluded, "it is not possible to determine the exact combination of events that led nearby windows to shatter."

They added, "at this time, there are no indications of criminal activity."

Boise Police told us, "Since the BPD was thorough there won’t be any additional investigative reports.

Through a public records request, Boise State Public Radio was interested in reviewing the insurance policy that had been secured for the fireworks operator – an Emmett-based company called Sir Jag Productions, plus details about the pyrotechnics that were used, and the promised-safety protocols.

