© 2021 Boise State Public Radio

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact us at boisestatepublicradio@boisestate.edu or call (208) 426-3663.
WebHeader_3.png
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
What is the single most important question about COVID-19 you think needs to be answered? Submit it for a special Idaho Matters Doctors Roundtable in English and Spanish.

Biden ramps up COVID-19 strategy; Republicans threaten government shutdown over vaccine mandate

Published December 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM MST

Politico national politics reporter Maya King and Fox News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram join Here & Now hosts Peter O’Dowd and Callum Borchers to discuss the politics of President Biden’s latest measures to contain the spread of the omicron variant — and how Republicans are pushing back.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.